ProShare Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

