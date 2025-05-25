ProShare Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after acquiring an additional 527,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 204,371 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik Aldag acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,820.65. This trade represents a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

