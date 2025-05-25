ProShare Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $17,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

