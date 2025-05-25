ProShare Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $595,216.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,748.33. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,642 shares of company stock worth $1,651,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

TTM Technologies stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

