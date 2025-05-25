ProShare Advisors LLC Has $763,000 Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.98 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $244.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares in the company, valued at $458,887.50. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,994 shares of company stock worth $453,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

