ProShare Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

