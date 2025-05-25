ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Get Our Latest Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.