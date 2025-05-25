ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Watsco by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Watsco by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.83.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $454.98 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.08 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

