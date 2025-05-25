ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in AZZ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Stock Down 0.9%

AZZ stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

