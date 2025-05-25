ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,262,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $130.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. This trade represents a 50.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,883 shares of company stock valued at $48,268,964. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

