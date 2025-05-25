ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $157.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $168.88.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

