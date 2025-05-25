Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Provident Financial Services worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 264,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.