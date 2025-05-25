Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,518 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after buying an additional 3,882,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after buying an additional 3,764,165 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 2,177,783 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after buying an additional 2,680,261 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.