Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 423 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,596,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $463.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.12.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

