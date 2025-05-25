Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 439 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,628,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,151,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Copa by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its position in Copa by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 701,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Copa by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 561,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $106.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $107.71.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.82 million. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

