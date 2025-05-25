Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 679 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,273,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 197,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.1%

HWC opened at $54.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.