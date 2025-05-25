Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,873 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

