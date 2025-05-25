Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $3,595,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,507,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 773,537 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

