Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 58,278 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACEL. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $948.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,123.55. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

