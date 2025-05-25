Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,848 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

