Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in nCino were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,673. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $252,426.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,152.98. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on nCino in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

