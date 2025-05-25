Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.16. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

