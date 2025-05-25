Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,892. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.