Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 12,585 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

