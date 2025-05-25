Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 138 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.