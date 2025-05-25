Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 480 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $192.94 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average is $252.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

