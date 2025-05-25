Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,982 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.1%

RYN opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.