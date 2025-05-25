Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 63,117 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $7.36 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APLD has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

