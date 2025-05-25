Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4%

Hexcel stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

