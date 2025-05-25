Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.