Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $448,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,778,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.61 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

