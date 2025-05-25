Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $456,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 182.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Baidu by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

