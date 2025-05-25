Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $475,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $5,033,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $89,229,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $277.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.16.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average of $421.63. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.