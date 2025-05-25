Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $522,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

