Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $530,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.33 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.25 and a 52 week high of $277.37.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

