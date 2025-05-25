Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.0%

PJT Partners stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

