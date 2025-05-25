Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $612,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.25. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

