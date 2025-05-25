Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $660,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Flex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Flex by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,634,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,470,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Flex by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $587,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,220.06. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,193 shares in the company, valued at $42,363,431.37. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,255 shares of company stock worth $19,589,788. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

