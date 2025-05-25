Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $42.67 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

