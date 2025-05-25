Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,700,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,723,000 after purchasing an additional 197,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Globant Stock Down 4.2%

GLOB stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

