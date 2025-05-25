Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In related news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE:VYX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

