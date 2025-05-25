Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,896,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 2,496,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,624,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,666 shares during the period. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,764,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 690,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.