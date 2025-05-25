Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

