Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.47 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

