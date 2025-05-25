Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $548,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALAB. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 755,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,178,800. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,712,072.50. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 852,640 shares of company stock worth $69,893,694 over the last quarter.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $94.62 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.