Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,596,000 after purchasing an additional 782,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,315,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,856,000 after acquiring an additional 327,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 740,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,834,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,952,000 after acquiring an additional 581,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $381,461.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,384.40. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,330 shares of company stock worth $3,377,506. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

