Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $436,000 Investment in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,524.02. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,818. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

