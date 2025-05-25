Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,933 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.67. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

