Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,106 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.