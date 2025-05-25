Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,280 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,148,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,210,000. Twin Lions Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $18,146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $476.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.70. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $409.22 and a 12 month high of $614.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

